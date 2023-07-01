Looking at odds to win the James Norris Memorial Trophy (presented to the NHL's top defenseman) for the 2023-24 season, the Nashville Predators' Tyson Barrie is currently +15000 -- continue reading for more stats and information.

Tyson Barrie's Norris Trophy Odds

  • Norris Trophy Odds: +15000 (40th in NHL)

Tyson Barrie 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total
Games Played -- 28
Time on Ice 15:58 510:57
Goals 0.0 1
Assists 0.3 10
Points 0.3 11
Hits 0.2 6
Takeaways 0.1 2
Giveaways 0.3 10
Penalty Minutes 0.4 12

Tyson Barrie's Next Game

