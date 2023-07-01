Tyson Barrie 2023-24 NHL Norris Trophy Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Looking at odds to win the James Norris Memorial Trophy (presented to the NHL's top defenseman) for the 2023-24 season, the Nashville Predators' Tyson Barrie is currently +15000 -- continue reading for more stats and information.
Tyson Barrie's Norris Trophy Odds
- Norris Trophy Odds: +15000 (40th in NHL)
Tyson Barrie 2023-24 Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|28
|Time on Ice
|15:58
|510:57
|Goals
|0.0
|1
|Assists
|0.3
|10
|Points
|0.3
|11
|Hits
|0.2
|6
|Takeaways
|0.1
|2
|Giveaways
|0.3
|10
|Penalty Minutes
|0.4
|12
Tyson Barrie's Next Game
- Matchup: Nashville Predators at Philadelphia Flyers
- Game Day: December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH,BSSO,ESPN+
