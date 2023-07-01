An over/under of five wins means the Southern Miss Golden Eagles aren't given high expectations in 2023.

Southern Miss Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over)
5 +100 -125 50%

Golden Eagles' 2022 Performance

  • Southern Miss totaled 349.3 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 100th in FBS. Defensively, it ranked 60th, giving up 371.7 yards per game.
  • Southern Miss averaged 207.7 passing yards per game on offense last season (96th in FBS), and it gave up 231.2 passing yards per game (77th) on defense.
  • Southern Miss went 3-3 at home last year and 3-3 on the road.
  • The Golden Eagles won twice as underdogs (2-5) and went 5-1 as favorites.

Southern Miss' Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats
Frank Gore Jr. RB 1,382 YDS / 9 TD / 106.3 YPG / 6.1 YPC
20 REC / 221 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 17.0 REC YPG
Jason Brownlee WR 55 REC / 891 YDS / 8 TD / 68.5 YPG
Jakarius Caston WR 31 REC / 446 YDS / 5 TD / 34.3 YPG
Zach Wilcke QB 1,163 YDS (57.4%) / 9 TD / 9 INT
Daylen Gill LB 72 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 4.5 SACK
Jay Stanley DB 47 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 1.5 SACK / 5 INT
Santrell Latham LB 68 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 4.0 SACK
Malik Shorts DB 71 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 3 INT / 3 PD

Golden Eagles' Strength of Schedule

  • In terms of difficulty, using their opponents' combined win total last season, the Golden Eagles will be facing the 53rd-ranked schedule this year.
  • According to its Sun Belt opponents' combined win total last season, Southern Misswill be facing the 78th-ranked conference schedule in terms of toughness.
  • In 2023, Southern Miss will face seven teams that had winning records last season, including four that won nine or more games, while facing two squads that had three or fewer wins a year ago.

Southern Miss 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total
1 Alcorn State September 2 - -
2 @ Florida State September 9 - -
3 Tulane September 16 - -
4 @ Arkansas State September 23 - -
5 Texas State September 30 - -
6 Old Dominion October 7 - -
8 @ South Alabama October 17 - -
9 @ Appalachian State October 28 - -
10 UL Monroe November 4 - -
11 @ Louisiana November 9 - -
12 @ Mississippi State November 18 - -
13 Troy November 25 - -

