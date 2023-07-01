Sean Murphy Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Marlins - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI in his most recent game, Sean Murphy and the Atlanta Braves face the Miami Marlins (who will start Eury Perez) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.
In his last game, he racked up three RBI (going 2-for-3 with a home run and a walk) against the Marlins.
Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Sean Murphy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Braves vs Marlins Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Marlins Player Props
|Braves vs Marlins Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Braves vs Marlins
|Braves vs Marlins Odds
|Braves vs Marlins Prediction
Sean Murphy At The Plate
- Murphy is hitting .294 with 14 doubles, 14 home runs and 27 walks.
- Murphy has picked up a hit in 62.3% of his 61 games this season, with at least two hits in 29.5% of them.
- He has hit a long ball in 13 games this year (21.3%), homering in 5.6% of his chances at the plate.
- Murphy has picked up an RBI in 23 games this year (37.7%), with two or more RBI in 11 of those contests (18.0%).
- He has scored in 44.3% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 13.1%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|28
|.333
|AVG
|.247
|.410
|OBP
|.365
|.615
|SLG
|.485
|17
|XBH
|11
|8
|HR
|6
|26
|RBI
|21
|32/13
|K/BB
|25/14
|0
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Marlins have a 4.03 team ERA that ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Marlins surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (86 total, one per game).
- Perez gets the start for the Marlins, his 10th of the season. He is 5-1 with a 1.34 ERA and 54 strikeouts through 47 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the righty threw six scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.
- The 20-year-old has an ERA of 1.34, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents are hitting .182 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.