Pete Werner: 2023 Stats & Injury News
Pete Werner is set for the beginning of the 2023 campaign when the New Orleans Saints kick off their season in Week 1 against the Tennessee Titans on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET.
Pete Werner Injury Status
Werner is currently not on the injury report.
Pete Werner 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|79 Tackles (3.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 3 Pass Def.
Pete Werner 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|@Falcons
|0.0
|1.0
|12
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Buccaneers
|0.0
|0.0
|8
|0
|1
|Week 3
|@Panthers
|0.0
|0.0
|10
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Vikings
|0.0
|0.0
|9
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Seahawks
|0.0
|0.0
|7
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Bengals
|0.0
|0.0
|6
|0
|0
|Week 7
|@Cardinals
|0.0
|2.0
|7
|0
|1
|Week 8
|Raiders
|0.0
|0.0
|11
|0
|1
|Week 9
|Ravens
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 15
|Falcons
|0.0
|0.0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 18
|Panthers
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
