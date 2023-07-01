Ole Miss 2023 Win Total Over/Under Odds, Schedule & Stats
An over/under of 7.5 wins means the Ole Miss Rebels could have a strong showing in 2023.
Ole Miss Win Total Over/Under & Payouts
|Over/Under
|Over Payout
|Under Payout
|Implied Probability (Over)
|7.5
|-105
|-115
|51.2%
Rebels' 2022 Performance
- On the offensive side of the ball, Ole Miss was a top-25 unit last season, ranking eighth-best in FBS by totaling 496.4 yards per game. It ranked 75th on defense (387.8 yards allowed per game).
- Ole Miss ranked 59th in pass offense (239.8 passing yards per game) and 56th in pass defense (219.8 passing yards allowed per game) last season.
- Mississippi went 5-2 at home last year and 3-2 on the road.
- The Rebs were winless as underdogs (0-2), but they went 8-3 as favorites.
Ole Miss' Impact Players (2022)
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Quinshon Judkins
|RB
|1,567 YDS / 16 TD / 120.5 YPG / 5.7 YPC
15 REC / 132 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 10.2 REC YPG
|Jaxson Dart
|QB
|2,975 YDS (62.4%) / 20 TD / 11 INT
613 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 47.2 RUSH YPG
|Zach Evans
|RB
|936 YDS / 9 TD / 72.0 YPG / 6.5 YPC
12 REC / 119 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 9.2 REC YPG
|Malik Heath
|WR
|60 REC / 971 YDS / 5 TD / 74.7 YPG
|Otis Reese
|DB
|69 TKL / 6.0 TFL / 3.0 SACK / 1 INT
|Tavius Robinson
|DL
|39 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 6.0 SACK
|A.J. Finley
|DB
|68 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD
|Troy Brown
|LB
|74 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 0.5 SACK
Rebels' Strength of Schedule
- The Rebels will face the 19th-toughest schedule in college football, based on their opponents' combined win total last year (79).
- Ole Miss will face the 25th-hardest conference schedule in college football, based on its SEC opponents' combined win total last season (60).
- Ole Miss has six games scheduled against teams that finished with winning records in 2022, including four teams that had nine or more wins and zero with less than four wins last year.
Ole Miss 2023 Schedule
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Favorite
|Total
|1
|Mercer
|September 2
|-
|-
|2
|@ Tulane
|September 9
|-
|-
|3
|Georgia Tech
|September 16
|-
|-
|4
|@ Alabama
|September 23
|-
|-
|5
|LSU
|September 30
|-
|-
|6
|Arkansas
|October 7
|-
|-
|8
|@ Auburn
|October 21
|-
|-
|9
|Vanderbilt
|October 28
|-
|-
|10
|Texas A&M
|November 4
|-
|-
|11
|@ Georgia
|November 11
|-
|-
|12
|UL Monroe
|November 18
|-
|-
|13
|@ Mississippi State
|November 23
|-
|-
