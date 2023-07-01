An over/under of 6.5 wins means the Mississippi State Bulldogs could have a strong showing in 2023.

Looking to place a futures bet on Mississippi State's win total this season? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Mississippi State Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 6.5 +125 -145 44.4%

Bet on Mississippi State's win total this season now with BetMGM!

Bulldogs' 2022 Performance

Mississippi State put up 392.9 yards per game on offense last year (62nd in FBS), and it allowed 344.5 yards per game (35th) on the other side of the ball.

Mississippi State ranked 41st in pass defense last year (210.3 passing yards allowed per game), but it thrived on the other side of the ball, ranking 10th-best in FBS with 310.4 passing yards per game.

State went 6-1 at home last season, but won just twice away from home.

When underdogs the Bulldogs had only one victory (1-2). When favored they went 8-2.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Mississippi State's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats Will Rogers QB 3,963 YDS (67.9%) / 35 TD / 8 INT Jo'Quavious Marks RB 582 YDS / 9 TD / 44.8 YPG / 5.2 YPC

48 REC / 288 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 22.2 REC YPG Rara Thomas WR 44 REC / 626 YDS / 7 TD / 48.2 YPG Dillon Johnson RB 499 YDS / 3 TD / 38.4 YPG / 5.5 YPC

47 REC / 274 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 21.1 REC YPG Nathaniel Watson LB 90 TKL / 7.0 TFL / 6.0 SACK / 1 INT Jett Johnson LB 75 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK Tyrus Wheat LB 39 TKL / 7.0 TFL / 6.0 SACK / 1 INT Collin Duncan DB 38 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK / 1 INT

Bulldogs' Strength of Schedule

According to their opponents' combined win total last season, the Bulldogs will be facing the 43rd-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty.

Mississippi State is playing the 31st-ranked conference schedule this season (based on its SEC opponents' combined win total last year).

Mississippi State's schedule has seven games against teams that finished above .500 in 2022 (two against teams with nine or more wins and zero against squads that collected less than four wins).

Mississippi State 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total 1 SE Louisiana September 2 - - 2 Arizona September 9 - - 3 LSU September 16 - - 4 @ South Carolina September 23 - - 5 Alabama September 30 - - 6 Western Michigan October 7 - - 8 @ Arkansas October 21 - - 9 @ Auburn October 28 - - 10 Kentucky November 4 - - 11 @ Texas A&M November 11 - - 12 Southern Miss November 18 - - 13 Ole Miss November 23 - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.