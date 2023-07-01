In terms of taking home the SEC title in 2023, the Mississippi State Bulldogs rank ninth in the conference, with +10000 odds. In Addition they have +25000 odds to claim the College Football Playoff National Championship. In the piece below, we break down the futures odds and other relevant numbers.

Want to bet on any of Mississippi State's futures options? Sign up at BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Mississippi State Southeastern Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: +25000 (Bet $10 to win $2500)

+25000 (Bet $10 to win $2500) Southeastern Conference Championship Odds: +10000 (Bet $10 to win $1000)

+10000 (Bet $10 to win $1000) Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable

Bet on Mississippi State's postseason opportunities now at BetMGM!

Mississippi State 2023 Schedule

Based on the team's opponents' combined win total last season (74), Mississippi State is playing the 43rd-ranked schedule in college football. The Bulldogs have seven games scheduled against teams that finished with winning records in 2022, including two teams that collected nine or more wins and zero with fewer than four wins last year.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Opponent Date Week Result SE Louisiana September 2 1 - Arizona September 9 2 - LSU September 16 3 - @ South Carolina September 23 4 - Alabama September 30 5 - Western Michigan October 7 6 - @ Arkansas October 21 8 - @ Auburn October 28 9 - Kentucky November 4 10 - @ Texas A&M November 11 11 - Southern Miss November 18 12 - Ole Miss November 23 13 -

Rep your team with officially licensed Mississippi State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.