Derek Carr: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
The 2023 campaign kicks off for Derek Carr when the New Orleans Saints and Tennessee Titans come together at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.
Derek Carr Injury Status
Carr is currently listed as active.
Is Carr your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!
Check Out Derek Carr NFL MVP Odds
Derek Carr 2022 Stats
|Passing Stats
|Rushing Stats
|305-for-502 (60.8%), 3,522 YDS (7 YPA), 24 TD, 14 INT
|24 CAR, 102 YDS, 0 TD
Rep Carr and the New Orleans Saints with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Derek Carr Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|219.08
|25
|16
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|233.42
|22
|22
|2023 ADP
|-
|144
|19
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Derek Carr 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Chargers
|22
|37
|295
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Cardinals
|25
|39
|252
|2
|0
|1
|9
|0
|Week 3
|@Titans
|26
|44
|303
|2
|1
|2
|17
|0
|Week 4
|Broncos
|21
|34
|188
|0
|0
|7
|40
|0
|Week 5
|@Chiefs
|19
|30
|241
|2
|0
|1
|3
|0
|Week 7
|Texans
|21
|27
|241
|1
|0
|3
|-1
|0
|Week 8
|@Saints
|15
|26
|101
|0
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|Week 9
|@Jaguars
|21
|36
|259
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 10
|Colts
|24
|38
|248
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|@Broncos
|23
|37
|307
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 12
|@Seahawks
|25
|36
|295
|3
|2
|2
|10
|0
|Week 13
|Chargers
|16
|30
|250
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 14
|@Rams
|11
|20
|137
|0
|2
|4
|11
|0
|Week 15
|Patriots
|20
|38
|231
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 16
|@Steelers
|16
|30
|174
|1
|3
|3
|14
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.