At +12500, Derek Carr is a long shot to take home the 2023 Offensive Player of the Year award, as his odds are 50th-best in the league. If you're looking his other available prop bets, we have info on those, as well, later in this article.

Derek Carr 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout MVP +4000 14th Bet $100 to win $4,000 Off. POY +12500 50th Bet $100 to win $12,500

Derek Carr Insights

Carr threw for 3,522 yards (234.8 per game), completing 60.8% of his throws (305-for-502), with 24 TDs and 14 INTs last season.

The Saints called a pass on 52.4% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 47.6% of the time. Their offense was 22nd in the league in points scored.

New Orleans ranked 16th in passing yards last year (217.2 per game), but it excelled on the other side of the ball, ranking second-best in the NFL with 184.4 passing yards allowed per game.

All Saints Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Derek Carr +4000 (14th in NFL) +12500 (50th in NFL) Chris Olave +4000 (25th in NFL) Marshon Lattimore +20000 (51st in NFL) Tyrann Mathieu +20000 (51st in NFL) Alvin Kamara +15000 (61st in NFL) Cameron Jordan +25000 (71st in NFL) Michael Thomas +20000 (75th in NFL)

