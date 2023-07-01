How to Watch the Cubs vs. Guardians Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 1
Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs will meet Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday at Wrigley Field, at 7:15 PM ET.
Cubs vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
Explore More About This Game
Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cubs are 18th in baseball with 89 total home runs.
- Chicago ranks 16th in baseball with a .402 slugging percentage.
- The Cubs' .249 batting average ranks 16th in MLB.
- Chicago ranks 12th in runs scored with 369 (4.6 per game).
- The Cubs rank eighth in baseball with a .328 on-base percentage.
- The Cubs strike out 9.1 times per game to rank 19th in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Chicago has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the majors.
- Chicago's 3.92 team ERA ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cubs have the ninth-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.255).
Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Guardians rank last in Major League Baseball with just 54 home runs as a team.
- Cleveland ranks 26th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .373 this season.
- The Guardians have a team batting average of .247 this season, which ranks 18th among MLB teams.
- Cleveland has scored the 27th-most runs in baseball this season with just 322 (four per game).
- The Guardians have the 22nd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.312).
- The Guardians are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking second with an average of 7.1 strikeouts per game.
- Cleveland averages just 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in the majors.
- Cleveland pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.84 ERA this year, sixth-best in baseball.
- The Guardians rank 14th in MLB with a combined 1.268 WHIP this season.
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Cubs will send Marcus Stroman (9-5) to the mound to make his 18th start of the season as he aims for his 10th victory. He is 9-5 with a 2.47 ERA and 85 strikeouts through 102 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the right-hander went 3 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Stroman is trying to secure his 15th quality start of the season.
- Stroman is trying to record his 16th start of five or more innings this year in this outing.
- He has made six appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher
- Tanner Bibee (4-2) will take to the mound for the Guardians and make his 12th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up one earned run in six innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers.
- In 11 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in four of them.
- Bibee will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.
- He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cubs Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/25/2023
|Cardinals
|L 7-5
|Away
|Marcus Stroman
|Matthew Liberatore
|6/27/2023
|Phillies
|L 5-1
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Ranger Suárez
|6/28/2023
|Phillies
|L 8-5
|Home
|Drew Smyly
|Aaron Nola
|6/29/2023
|Phillies
|L 3-1
|Home
|Kyle Hendricks
|Taijuan Walker
|6/30/2023
|Guardians
|W 10-1
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Cal Quantrill
|7/1/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Marcus Stroman
|Tanner Bibee
|7/2/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Aaron Civale
|7/3/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Drew Smyly
|Julio Teheran
|7/4/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Kyle Hendricks
|Wade Miley
|7/5/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Justin Steele
|Adrian Houser
|7/6/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Marcus Stroman
|Freddy Peralta
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Guardians Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/25/2023
|Brewers
|L 5-4
|Home
|Aaron Civale
|Corbin Burnes
|6/27/2023
|Royals
|W 2-1
|Away
|Gavin Williams
|Brady Singer
|6/28/2023
|Royals
|W 14-1
|Away
|Logan Allen
|Austin Cox
|6/29/2023
|Royals
|L 4-3
|Away
|Shane Bieber
|Zack Greinke
|6/30/2023
|Cubs
|L 10-1
|Away
|Cal Quantrill
|Justin Steele
|7/1/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Tanner Bibee
|Marcus Stroman
|7/2/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Aaron Civale
|Jameson Taillon
|7/3/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Gavin Williams
|Bryce Elder
|7/4/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Shane Bieber
|Kolby Allard
|7/5/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Cal Quantrill
|Jared Shuster
|7/6/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Tanner Bibee
|Daniel Lynch
