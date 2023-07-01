Cameron Jordan is +25000 to win the Defensive Player of the Year award, according to bookmakers. Those odds are 71st-best in the NFL, making him a long shot for the award.

Cameron Jordan 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Def. POY +25000 71st Bet $100 to win $25,000

Cameron Jordan Insights

In 16 games last year, Jordan totaled 8.5 sacks to go with 13.0 TFL and 66 tackles.

Defensively, the Saints were a top-five unit in terms of passing yards last season, ranking second-best by allowing only 184.4 passing yards per game. They ranked 16th on offense (217.2 passing yards per game).

New Orleans ranked 19th in run offense (116.6 rushing yards per game) and 24th in run defense (130.5 rushing yards allowed per game) last season.

All Saints Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Derek Carr +4000 (14th in NFL) +12500 (50th in NFL) Chris Olave +4000 (25th in NFL) Marshon Lattimore +20000 (51st in NFL) Tyrann Mathieu +20000 (51st in NFL) Alvin Kamara +15000 (61st in NFL) Cameron Jordan +25000 (71st in NFL) Michael Thomas +20000 (75th in NFL)

