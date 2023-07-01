Ronald Acuna Jr. and Luis Arraez are among the players with prop bets available when the Atlanta Braves and the Miami Marlins play at Truist Park on Saturday (first pitch at 4:10 PM ET).

Braves vs. Marlins Game Info

When: Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSE

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Charlie Morton Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Morton Stats

The Braves will hand the ball to Charlie Morton (7-6) for his 16th start of the season.

In 15 starts this season, he's earned six quality starts.

Morton will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 15 chances this season.

The 39-year-old ranks 34th in ERA (3.81), 62nd in WHIP (1.482), and ninth in K/9 (10.6) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Morton Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Reds Jun. 25 5.0 7 3 3 7 3 vs. Rockies Jun. 18 5.0 5 5 3 8 3 at Tigers Jun. 12 5.2 4 0 0 8 3 vs. Mets Jun. 7 4.2 4 4 4 5 4 at Diamondbacks Jun. 2 7.0 6 3 3 9 2

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has collected 109 hits with 23 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 41 walks. He has driven in 53 runs with 37 stolen bases.

He's slashing .334/.413/.595 so far this year.

Acuna will look for his 12th straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .390 with two doubles, five home runs, six walks and eight RBI.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins Jun. 30 2-for-3 3 1 2 5 1 vs. Twins Jun. 28 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 1 vs. Twins Jun. 27 2-for-4 2 2 2 8 0 vs. Twins Jun. 26 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 at Reds Jun. 25 2-for-6 1 0 0 4 1

Matt Olson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has 14 doubles, two triples, 28 home runs, 50 walks and 67 RBI (77 total hits). He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .246/.352/.572 on the year.

Olson enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .381 with a double, a triple, four home runs, a walk and 10 RBI.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins Jun. 30 4-for-5 4 2 5 12 0 vs. Twins Jun. 28 2-for-4 1 1 2 6 0 vs. Twins Jun. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Jun. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Reds Jun. 25 1-for-4 2 1 3 4 0

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has 115 hits with 16 doubles, a triple, three home runs, 25 walks and 39 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .390/.442/.481 on the season.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Jun. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Red Sox Jun. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox Jun. 28 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 at Red Sox Jun. 27 2-for-5 2 0 1 3 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has 13 doubles, 22 home runs, 40 walks and 47 RBI (70 total hits). He's also swiped one base.

He has a slash line of .245/.344/.521 so far this year.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Jun. 30 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 at Red Sox Jun. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox Jun. 28 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox Jun. 27 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 25 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0

