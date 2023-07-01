At +15000, Alvin Kamara is a long shot to win the 2023 Offensive Player of the Year award, as his odds are 61st-best in the league.

Want to bet on Alvin Kamara? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Alvin Kamara 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. POY +15000 61st Bet $100 to win $15,000

Alvin Kamara Insights

Last year Kamara ran for 897 yards on 223 carries (59.8 ypg), with two rushing touchdowns. He also caught 57 passes for 490 (32.7 ypg) and two touchdowns.

The Saints, who were 22nd in the NFL in points scored last year, dropped back to pass 52.4% of the time while running the football 47.6% of the time.

New Orleans ranked 19th in run offense (116.6 rushing yards per game) and 24th in run defense (130.5 rushing yards allowed per game) last year.

Sign up now to bet on NFL player futures all season long with BetMGM!

All Saints Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Derek Carr +4000 (14th in NFL) +12500 (50th in NFL) Chris Olave +4000 (25th in NFL) Marshon Lattimore +20000 (51st in NFL) Tyrann Mathieu +20000 (51st in NFL) Alvin Kamara +15000 (61st in NFL) Cameron Jordan +25000 (71st in NFL) Michael Thomas +20000 (75th in NFL)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.