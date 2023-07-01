Adam Hadwin is in second place, with a score of -19, after the third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club.

Looking to wager on Adam Hadwin at the Rocket Mortgage Classic this week? Read on for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Adam Hadwin Insights

Hadwin has finished better than par nine times and carded 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 18 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Hadwin has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

Hadwin has finished in the top 20 in one of his past five events.

He has qualified for the weekend in four of his past five tournaments.

Hadwin has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 35 -5 280 0 18 0 3 $2.2M

Rocket Mortgage Classic Insights and Stats

In Hadwin's previous three appearances in this tournament, he has finished among the top five once. His average finish has been 21st.

Hadwin made the cut in two of his past three entries in this event.

Hadwin finished 37th when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,024 yards, a good bit shorter than the 7,370-yard length for this week's event.

Detroit Golf Club has seen an average tournament score of -11 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

The average course Hadwin has played in the past year has been eight yards longer than the 7,370 yards Detroit Golf Club will be at for this event.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -5 among finishers, higher than the -11 average at this course.

Hadwin's Last Time Out

Hadwin shot below average on the 20 par-3 holes at the U.S. Open, with an average of 3.3 strokes to finish in the 22nd percentile of the field.

His 4.08-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the U.S. Open was strong, putting him in the 72nd percentile of the field.

Hadwin was better than just 12% of the competitors at the U.S. Open on par-5 holes, averaging 5.17 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.83.

Hadwin recorded a birdie or better on one of 20 par-3s at the U.S. Open (the other competitors averaged 1.6).

On the 20 par-3s at the U.S. Open, Hadwin had more bogeys or worse (seven) than the field average (3.6).

Hadwin's five birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the U.S. Open were more than the field average (4.1).

At that last tournament, Hadwin's par-4 performance (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse seven times (better than the field's average, 7.5).

Hadwin ended the U.S. Open underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.9), with two on the 12 par-5 holes.

On the 12 par-5s at the U.S. Open, Hadwin fell short compared to the tournament average of 1.4 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding three.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Time and Date Info

Date: June 29 - July 2, 2023

June 29 - July 2, 2023 Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

72 / 7,370 yards
Hadwin Odds to Win: +360

All statistics in this article reflect Hadwin's performance prior to the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

