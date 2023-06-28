The Atlanta Braves, including Austin Riley (.438 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 98 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Kenta Maeda and the Minnesota Twins at Truist Park, Wednesday at 12:20 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI) in his most recent game against the Twins.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Game Time: 12:20 PM ET

12:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda

Kenta Maeda TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Austin Riley At The Plate

Riley is hitting .272 with 15 doubles, 14 home runs and 31 walks.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 48th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 59th and he is 60th in slugging.

Riley has gotten a hit in 56 of 79 games this year (70.9%), with multiple hits on 24 occasions (30.4%).

He has hit a home run in 16.5% of his games in 2023 (13 of 79), and 4% of his trips to the dish.

Riley has picked up an RBI in 30 games this year (38.0%), with two or more RBI in 11 of them (13.9%).

He has scored in 40 games this year, with multiple runs nine times.

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 38 .304 AVG .238 .365 OBP .314 .481 SLG .430 16 XBH 13 6 HR 8 18 RBI 24 37/15 K/BB 42/16 1 SB 1

