On Tuesday, Eddie Rosario (1.033 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five home runs) and the Atlanta Braves play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Ryan. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

Rosario has 14 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 18 walks while batting .271.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 53rd in batting average, 96th in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging.

In 63.2% of his 68 games this season, Rosario has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 19 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 68 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 11 of them (16.2%), and in 5.1% of his trips to the plate.

Rosario has an RBI in 20 of 68 games this year, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 39.7% of his games this year (27 of 68), he has scored, and in seven of those games (10.3%) he has scored more than once.

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 30 .269 AVG .275 .303 OBP .345 .507 SLG .520 15 XBH 14 8 HR 5 23 RBI 14 36/7 K/BB 26/11 0 SB 1

