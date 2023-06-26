Orlando Arcia Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Twins - June 26
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
After hitting .282 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Orlando Arcia and the Atlanta Braves take on the Minnesota Twins (who will hand the ball to Sonny Gray) at 7:20 PM ET on Monday.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-5 against the Reds.
Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Orlando Arcia At The Plate
- Arcia is hitting .318 with 10 doubles, six home runs and 17 walks.
- Arcia has picked up a hit in 69.6% of his 56 games this season, with at least two hits in 33.9% of them.
- He has homered in six games this year (10.7%), homering in 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 32.1% of his games this year, Arcia has tallied at least one RBI. In eight of those games (14.3%) he recorded two or more RBI.
- In 41.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (14.3%).
Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|26
|.359
|AVG
|.276
|.421
|OBP
|.324
|.495
|SLG
|.418
|8
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|3
|15
|RBI
|11
|24/10
|K/BB
|20/7
|1
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff ranks third in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins' 3.64 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (77 total, one per game).
- The Twins will send Gray (4-1) out to make his 16th start of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.44 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old's 2.44 ERA ranks fourth, 1.284 WHIP ranks 45th, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 25th.
