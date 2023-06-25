The Atlanta Braves, including Sean Murphy (.286 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 97 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Levi Stoudt and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Phillies.

Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Reds Starter: Levi Stoudt

Levi Stoudt TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Sean Murphy At The Plate

Murphy is hitting .286 with 14 doubles, 12 home runs and 25 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 27th, his on-base percentage ranks 13th, and he is 10th in the league in slugging.

Murphy has gotten a hit in 35 of 58 games this year (60.3%), including 16 multi-hit games (27.6%).

He has hit a home run in 11 games this year (19.0%), homering in 5.1% of his plate appearances.

Murphy has driven home a run in 20 games this year (34.5%), including more than one RBI in 17.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..

He has scored at least once 25 times this season (43.1%), including seven games with multiple runs (12.1%).

Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 27 .327 AVG .237 .408 OBP .355 .573 SLG .484 15 XBH 11 6 HR 6 22 RBI 20 30/12 K/BB 24/13 0 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings