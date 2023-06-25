The Atlanta Braves, including Marcell Ozuna (hitting .257 in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, five walks and five RBI), take on starter Levi Stoudt and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI) against the Reds.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Reds Starter: Levi Stoudt
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +170)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -111)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)

Looking to place a prop bet on Marcell Ozuna? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

  • Ozuna is batting .244 with seven doubles, 15 home runs and 25 walks.
  • Among qualified batters, he ranks 103rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 85th and he is 34th in slugging.
  • Ozuna is batting .273 with two homers during his last outings and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
  • In 38 of 60 games this season (63.3%) Ozuna has had a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (20.0%).
  • In 14 games this season, he has hit a home run (23.3%, and 6.3% of his trips to the dish).
  • Ozuna has driven in a run in 21 games this year (35.0%), including nine games with more than one RBI (15.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 26 games this year (43.3%), including multiple runs in four games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
33 GP 27
.248 AVG .240
.321 OBP .330
.462 SLG .521
11 XBH 11
7 HR 8
18 RBI 16
30/13 K/BB 21/12
0 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Reds' 4.96 team ERA ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Reds pitchers combine to give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (106 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Stoudt will start for the Reds, his first of the season.
  • It's the first appearance this season for the 25-year-old righty, and his first outing in more than a year.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.