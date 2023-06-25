Elina Svitolina 2023 Wimbledon Odds
The field is getting smaller at Wimbledon, with Elina Svitolina set for a quarterfinal versus Iga Swiatek. Svitolina's monyeline odds to win the tournament at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground are +2000.
Svitolina at 2023 Wimbledon
- Next Round: Quarterfinals
- Tournament Dates: June 25 - July 16
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground
- Court Surface: Grass
Svitolina's Next Match
In the quarterfinals on Tuesday, July 11 (at 6:00 AM ET), Svitolina will play Swiatek, after beating Victoria Azarenka 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 in the previous round.
Svitolina is currently listed at +475 to win her next matchup versus Swiatek. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.
Elina Svitolina Grand Slam Odds
- Wimbledon odds to win: +2000
Svitolina Stats
- Svitolina defeated No. 20-ranked Azarenka 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 on Sunday to advance to the .
- Svitolina has won one of her six tournaments over the past year, with an overall record of 9-5.
- In one tournaments on grass over the past year, Svitolina has gone 0-1.
- In her 14 matches over the past year, across all court types, Svitolina has averaged 20.5 games.
- On grass, Svitolina has played one match over the past 12 months, and she has totaled 14.0 games per match while winning 14.3% of games.
- Over the past year, Svitolina has been victorious in 42.8% of her return games and 59.9% of her service games.
- On grass over the past year, Svitolina has claimed 25.0% of her service games and 0.0% of her return games.
