Braves vs. Reds Probable Starting Pitchers Today - June 25
The Atlanta Braves (49-27) will look for another strong showing from a batter on a roll versus the Cincinnati Reds (41-36) on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET, at Great American Ball Park. Travis d'Arnaud is riding a two-game homer streak.
The probable starters are Charlie Morton (6-6) for the Braves and Levi Stoudt for the Reds.
Braves vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Time: 1:40 PM ET
- TV: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- Probable Pitchers: Morton - ATL (6-6, 3.71 ERA) vs Stoudt - CIN (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Charlie Morton
- The Braves will hand the ball to Morton (6-6) for his 15th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw five innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 39-year-old has pitched in 14 games this season with an ERA of 3.71, a 2.58 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.450.
- In 14 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in six of them.
- Morton has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 14 chances this season.
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Levi Stoudt
- Stoudt starts for the first time this season for the Reds.
- The right-hander will make his MLB debut at 25 years old.
