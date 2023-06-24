Spencer Torkelson will lead the Detroit Tigers into a matchup with Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series at Comerica Park.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins are eighth in MLB action with 100 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Minnesota is 17th in baseball, slugging .401.

The Twins' .230 batting average ranks 25th in MLB.

Minnesota has the No. 19 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.3 runs per game (332 total runs).

The Twins' .309 on-base percentage ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Twins' 10.2 strikeouts per game are the most in the majors.

The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Minnesota's pitching staff ranks fourth in the majors.

Minnesota's 3.65 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Twins average MLB's lowest WHIP (1.182).

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers rank 28th in Major League Baseball with just 67 home runs as a team.

Detroit is 29th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .362 this season.

The Tigers rank 27th in MLB with a team batting average of just .229.

Detroit is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 29th with just 278 total runs (3.8 per game) this season.

The Tigers are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 26th with an OBP of .302.

The Tigers rank 16th with an average of 8.9 strikeouts per game.

Detroit has an 8.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 21st in the majors.

Detroit pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.43 ERA this year, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Tigers have a combined 1.240 WHIP as a pitching staff, seventh-lowest in MLB.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Twins will send Pablo Lopez (3-4) out for his 16th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.40 ERA and 110 strikeouts through 90 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's last appearance was on Monday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.

Lopez heads into the matchup with eight quality starts under his belt this season.

Lopez will look to continue a seven-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging six innings per outing).

He has had one outing this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Tigers' Reese Olson (0-2) will make his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Monday, when he threw six innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up three earned runs while allowing six hits.

He has one quality starts in three chances this season.

In three starts, Olson has pitched through or past the fifth inning three times. He has a season average of 4.8 frames per outing.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 6/19/2023 Red Sox L 9-3 Home Pablo Lopez James Paxton 6/20/2023 Red Sox L 10-4 Home Bailey Ober Kutter Crawford 6/21/2023 Red Sox W 5-4 Home Sonny Gray Garrett Whitlock 6/22/2023 Red Sox W 6-0 Home Joe Ryan Justin Garza 6/23/2023 Tigers W 4-1 Away Kenta Maeda Joey Wentz 6/24/2023 Tigers - Away Pablo Lopez Reese Olson 6/25/2023 Tigers - Away Bailey Ober Michael Lorenzen 6/26/2023 Braves - Away Sonny Gray Spencer Strider 6/27/2023 Braves - Away Joe Ryan Bryce Elder 6/28/2023 Braves - Away Kenta Maeda AJ Smith-Shawver 6/30/2023 Orioles - Away Pablo Lopez Dean Kremer

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 6/18/2023 Twins W 6-4 Away Will Vest Louie Varland 6/19/2023 Royals W 6-4 Home Reese Olson Jordan Lyles 6/20/2023 Royals L 1-0 Home Michael Lorenzen Daniel Lynch 6/21/2023 Royals W 9-4 Home Matthew Boyd Brady Singer 6/23/2023 Twins L 4-1 Home Joey Wentz Kenta Maeda 6/24/2023 Twins - Home Reese Olson Pablo Lopez 6/25/2023 Twins - Home Michael Lorenzen Bailey Ober 6/26/2023 Rangers - Away Matthew Boyd Andrew Heaney 6/27/2023 Rangers - Away Matthew Boyd Martín Pérez 6/28/2023 Rangers - Away Joey Wentz Dane Dunning 6/29/2023 Rangers - Away Reese Olson Jon Gray

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.