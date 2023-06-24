Matt Olson -- with a slugging percentage of .667 in his past 10 games, including five home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Cincinnati Reds, with Graham Ashcraft on the hill, on June 24 at 4:10 PM ET.

He hit two homers in his most recent game (going 2-for-5) in his last appearance against the Reds.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +210)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)

Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Olson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Matt Olson At The Plate

  • Olson is hitting .233 with 12 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 48 walks.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 122nd in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging.
  • In 62.7% of his games this season (47 of 75), Olson has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (22.7%) he recorded at least two.
  • In 26.7% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 6.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • Olson has had an RBI in 32 games this year (42.7%), including 14 multi-RBI outings (18.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
  • In 53.3% of his games this year (40 of 75), he has scored, and in 14 of those games (18.7%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
39 GP 36
.238 AVG .227
.351 OBP .339
.537 SLG .504
20 XBH 16
12 HR 11
29 RBI 26
45/25 K/BB 53/23
1 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
  • The Reds' 4.93 team ERA ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Reds pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (102 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Ashcraft gets the start for the Reds, his 14th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 6.78 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance came on Thursday, June 8 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the right-hander threw 2 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • In 13 games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.78, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .288 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.