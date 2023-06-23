Player prop bet odds for Nicholas Castellanos, Pete Alonso and others are listed when the Philadelphia Phillies host the New York Mets at Citizens Bank Park on Friday (first pitch at 7:05 PM ET).

Phillies vs. Mets Game Info

When: Friday, June 23, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Friday, June 23, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Taijuan Walker Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Walker Stats

Taijuan Walker (7-3) will take the mound for the Phillies, his 16th start of the season.

He has started 15 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in seven of them.

Walker will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 15 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 30-year-old's 4.31 ERA ranks 47th, 1.280 WHIP ranks 43rd, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 46th.

Walker Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Athletics Jun. 16 8.0 7 1 1 8 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 11 5.0 2 0 0 5 2 vs. Tigers Jun. 6 7.0 2 0 0 8 3 at Mets Jun. 1 4.0 2 3 3 2 3 at Braves May. 26 6.2 10 3 3 1 1

Nicholas Castellanos Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Castellanos Stats

Castellanos has 23 doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 21 walks and 43 RBI (88 total hits). He's also swiped four bases.

He's slashed .311/.355/.484 on the year.

Castellanos Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Jun. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Jun. 20 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 at Athletics Jun. 16 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Diamondbacks Jun. 15 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Diamondbacks Jun. 14 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 1

Kyle Schwarber Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Schwarber Stats

Kyle Schwarber has recorded 50 hits with seven doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 53 walks. He has driven in 41 runs.

He has a slash line of .187/.328/.446 on the year.

Schwarber Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Braves Jun. 22 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Jun. 20 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 at Athletics Jun. 18 3-for-4 1 1 2 6 at Athletics Jun. 17 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 at Athletics Jun. 16 1-for-4 1 1 1 4

MLB Props Today: New York Mets

Pete Alonso Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Alonso Stats

Alonso has 55 hits with five doubles, a triple, 23 home runs, 29 walks and 51 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashed .224/.319/.535 on the year.

Alonso Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Jun. 21 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0 at Astros Jun. 20 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Astros Jun. 19 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Cardinals Jun. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Braves Jun. 7 0-for-0 0 0 0 0 0

Francisco Lindor Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Lindor Stats

Francisco Lindor has 60 hits with 19 doubles, 14 home runs, 30 walks and 51 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He's slashing .217/.303/.437 so far this year.

Lindor Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Jun. 21 1-for-1 2 0 1 2 1 at Astros Jun. 20 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Astros Jun. 19 2-for-5 2 1 5 6 0 vs. Cardinals Jun. 18 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 1 vs. Cardinals Jun. 17 0-for-0 0 0 0 0 0

