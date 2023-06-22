On Thursday, Eddie Rosario (.811 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five home runs) and the Atlanta Braves face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Nola. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.

He reached base in both of his plate appearances in his most recent appearance against the Phillies.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Discover More About This Game

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

Rosario has 13 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 13 walks while batting .271.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 51st, his on-base percentage ranks 116th, and he is 12th in the league in slugging.

Rosario will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .667 with five homers over the course of his last games.

Rosario has gotten at least one hit in 63.5% of his games this season (40 of 63), with multiple hits 18 times (28.6%).

He has gone deep in 11 games this season (17.5%), leaving the park in 5.5% of his chances at the plate.

Rosario has picked up an RBI in 20 games this season (31.7%), with two or more RBI in nine of those contests (14.3%).

In 41.3% of his games this year (26 of 63), he has scored, and in seven of those games (11.1%) he has scored more than once.

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 26 .275 AVG .267 .309 OBP .313 .519 SLG .533 15 XBH 13 8 HR 5 23 RBI 14 35/7 K/BB 20/6 0 SB 1

Phillies Pitching Rankings