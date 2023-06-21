Orlando Arcia Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Phillies - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Orlando Arcia (.412 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Phillies.
Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on Orlando Arcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Orlando Arcia At The Plate
- Arcia has nine doubles, six home runs and 17 walks while batting .341.
- Arcia will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .438 with one homer during his last games.
- In 71.2% of his games this year (37 of 52), Arcia has picked up at least one hit, and in 19 of those games (36.5%) he recorded at least two.
- He has homered in 11.5% of his games this year, and 3% of his plate appearances.
- In 32.7% of his games this season, Arcia has notched at least one RBI. In eight of those games (15.4%) he recorded more than one RBI.
- He has scored in 23 games this season (44.2%), including multiple runs in eight games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|22
|.359
|AVG
|.316
|.421
|OBP
|.372
|.495
|SLG
|.481
|8
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|3
|15
|RBI
|10
|24/10
|K/BB
|14/7
|1
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The Phillies have a 4.31 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (77 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Phillies are sending Nola (6-5) to make his 16th start of the season. He is 6-5 with a 4.66 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Thursday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the righty went 6 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 58th in ERA (4.66), 20th in WHIP (1.099), and 32nd in K/9 (8.8) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.