The Atlanta Braves, including Matt Olson (.295 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 52 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Phillies.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Matt Olson At The Plate

Olson has 12 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 47 walks while hitting .233.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 122nd, his on-base percentage ranks 50th, and he is 16th in the league in slugging.

Olson has reached base via a hit in 46 games this year (of 73 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.

Looking at the 73 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 19 of them (26.0%), and in 6.4% of his trips to the plate.

Olson has picked up an RBI in 31 games this season (42.5%), with more than one RBI in 13 of those contests (17.8%).

He has scored in 39 games this year (53.4%), including 13 multi-run games (17.8%).

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 34 .238 AVG .227 .351 OBP .342 .537 SLG .477 20 XBH 14 12 HR 9 29 RBI 23 45/25 K/BB 51/22 1 SB 0

