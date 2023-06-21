Austin Riley Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Phillies - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Austin Riley (.196 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 127 points below season-long percentage) and the Atlanta Braves play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Nola. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Phillies.
Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Explore More About This Game
Austin Riley At The Plate
- Riley is hitting .259 with 14 doubles, 12 home runs and 27 walks.
- Riley has gotten at least one hit in 69.9% of his games this year (51 of 73), with at least two hits 20 times (27.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in 11 games this season (15.1%), homering in 3.7% of his chances at the plate.
- Riley has driven home a run in 26 games this season (35.6%), including more than one RBI in 11.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 34 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.
Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|34
|.298
|AVG
|.215
|.359
|OBP
|.283
|.464
|SLG
|.400
|15
|XBH
|11
|5
|HR
|7
|16
|RBI
|19
|37/14
|K/BB
|40/13
|1
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks sixth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have a 4.31 team ERA that ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (77 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Phillies will send Nola (6-5) out for his 16th start of the season. He is 6-5 with a 4.66 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the righty went 6 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old ranks 58th in ERA (4.66), 20th in WHIP (1.099), and 32nd in K/9 (8.8).
