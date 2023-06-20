Michael Harris II and his .436 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (130 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Philadelphia Phillies and Ranger Suarez on June 20 at 6:40 PM ET.

He reached base in all five of his plate appearances (5-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBI) in his last game against the Rockies.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

Ranger Suárez TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Discover More About This Game

Michael Harris II At The Plate

Harris II is batting .249 with eight doubles, six home runs and 12 walks.

Harris II is batting .421 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

In 28 of 50 games this season (56.0%) Harris II has picked up a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (14.0%).

He has hit a home run in 12.0% of his games in 2023 (six of 50), and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

Harris II has picked up an RBI in 22.0% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 10.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored in 28.0% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 12.0%.

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 26 .263 AVG .236 .315 OBP .299 .425 SLG .382 7 XBH 7 3 HR 3 11 RBI 9 19/4 K/BB 20/8 4 SB 3

