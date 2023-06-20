Braves vs. Phillies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 20
Tuesday's contest that pits the Atlanta Braves (46-26) versus the Philadelphia Phillies (38-34) at Citizens Bank Park is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Braves. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on June 20.
The Braves will call on Spencer Strider (7-2) against the Phillies and Ranger Suarez (1-2).
Braves vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Braves vs. Phillies Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Braves 5, Phillies 4.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Phillies
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Braves Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 8-2.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.
- The Braves are 3-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
- The Braves have won 40, or 64.5%, of the 62 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Atlanta has a record of 29-13 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -150 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for the Braves.
- Atlanta has scored 395 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.
- The Braves' 3.79 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 14
|@ Tigers
|W 6-5
|Dylan Dodd vs Michael Lorenzen
|June 15
|Rockies
|W 8-3
|AJ Smith-Shawver vs Kyle Freeland
|June 16
|Rockies
|W 8-1
|Jared Shuster vs Dinelson Lamet
|June 17
|Rockies
|W 10-2
|Bryce Elder vs Connor Seabold
|June 18
|Rockies
|W 14-6
|Charlie Morton vs Chase Anderson
|June 20
|@ Phillies
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Ranger Suárez
|June 21
|@ Phillies
|-
|AJ Smith-Shawver vs Aaron Nola
|June 22
|@ Phillies
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Taijuan Walker
|June 23
|@ Reds
|-
|Jared Shuster vs Hunter Greene
|June 24
|@ Reds
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Luke Weaver
|June 25
|@ Reds
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Brandon Williamson
