Sunday's contest at Truist Park has the Atlanta Braves (45-26) matching up with the Colorado Rockies (29-44) at 1:35 PM (on June 18). Our computer prediction projects a 5-3 victory for the Braves, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The Braves will give the ball to Charlie Morton (5-6, 3.60 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Chase Anderson.

Braves vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Braves 5, Rockies 3.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won eight of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

The Braves have two wins against the spread in their last four chances.

This season, the Braves have won 39 out of the 61 games, or 63.9%, in which they've been favored.

Atlanta has not been bigger favorites this season than the -350 moneyline set for this game.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 77.8% chance of a victory for the Braves.

Atlanta has scored 381 runs this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Braves' 3.78 team ERA ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves Schedule