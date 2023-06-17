Marcell Ozuna -- hitting .314 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Colorado Rockies, with Connor Seabold on the mound, on June 17 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 against the Rockies.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold

Connor Seabold TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +225) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Explore More About This Game

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

Ozuna is hitting .243 with seven doubles, 13 home runs and 21 walks.

Ozuna has recorded a hit in 33 of 54 games this season (61.1%), including 11 multi-hit games (20.4%).

In 12 games this season, he has hit a home run (22.2%, and 6.1% of his trips to the dish).

Ozuna has had an RBI in 19 games this year (35.2%), including seven multi-RBI outings (13.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 22 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 23 .252 AVG .231 .311 OBP .333 .477 SLG .500 11 XBH 9 7 HR 6 18 RBI 12 29/10 K/BB 17/11 0 SB 0

