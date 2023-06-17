Player prop betting options for Ronald Acuna Jr., Ryan McMahon and others are available in the Atlanta Braves-Colorado Rockies matchup at Truist Park on Saturday, starting at 4:10 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Braves vs. Rockies Game Info

When: Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSE

BSSE Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Bryce Elder Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Elder Stats

The Braves will hand the ball to Bryce Elder (4-1) for his 14th start of the season.

In 13 starts this season, he's earned seven quality starts.

Elder will look to finish five or more innings for the 14th start in a row.

He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 13 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 24-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (2.69), 31st in WHIP (1.182), and 50th in K/9 (7.6).

Elder Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Nationals Jun. 11 5.1 8 5 5 1 1 vs. Mets Jun. 6 6.0 4 4 4 8 2 at Athletics May. 30 7.1 5 1 1 5 3 vs. Dodgers May. 24 6.0 7 1 1 6 1 vs. Mariners May. 19 6.0 7 2 2 6 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Bryce Elder's player props with BetMGM.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has put up 92 hits with 21 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 34 walks. He has driven in 45 runs with 30 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .327/.401/.569 so far this year.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Jun. 16 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 1 vs. Rockies Jun. 15 0-for-2 1 0 1 0 0 at Tigers Jun. 14 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0 at Tigers Jun. 14 3-for-5 1 1 3 6 1 at Tigers Jun. 12 1-for-5 0 0 3 2 0

Ozzie Albies Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Albies Stats

Ozzie Albies has collected 69 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 19 walks. He has driven in 47 runs with three stolen bases.

He has a .260/.314/.487 slash line so far this year.

Albies Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Jun. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 15 3-for-4 0 0 3 4 0 at Tigers Jun. 14 2-for-4 2 1 1 6 0 at Tigers Jun. 14 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 0 at Tigers Jun. 12 0-for-2 1 0 1 0 1

Bet on player props for Ronald Acuña Jr., Ozzie Albies or other Braves players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Ryan McMahon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has 68 hits with 20 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs, 31 walks and 38 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashing .271/.352/.494 on the season.

McMahon hopes to build on an eight-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .342 with four doubles, a triple, a home run, six walks and four RBI.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Jun. 15 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Red Sox Jun. 14 2-for-3 1 0 1 3 0 at Red Sox Jun. 13 1-for-3 1 0 0 3 0 at Red Sox Jun. 12 1-for-3 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Padres Jun. 11 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

Elias Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Diaz Stats

Elias Diaz has put up 65 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 19 walks. He has driven in 34 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashed .300/.356/.470 on the season.

Diaz heads into this matchup looking to extend his five-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with a double, a triple, a home run, two walks and five RBI.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Jun. 16 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 at Braves Jun. 15 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Red Sox Jun. 14 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Red Sox Jun. 13 2-for-5 0 0 3 5 0 at Red Sox Jun. 12 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

Bet on player props for Ryan McMahon, Elias Díaz or other Rockies players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.