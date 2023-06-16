Ozzie Albies Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Rockies - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ozzie Albies -- with a slugging percentage of .629 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Colorado Rockies, with Dinelson Lamet on the hill, on June 16 at 7:20 PM ET.
He collected three RBI (going 3-for-4 with a double) in his last game against the Rockies.
Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Rockies Starter: Dinelson Lamet
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Discover More About This Game
Ozzie Albies At The Plate
- Albies is batting .264 with 13 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 19 walks.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 67th, his on-base percentage ranks 112th, and he is 25th in the league in slugging.
- Albies has gotten at least one hit in 65.2% of his games this season (45 of 69), with at least two hits 17 times (24.6%).
- He has hit a home run in 20.3% of his games in 2023, and 5.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 37.7% of his games this year, Albies has picked up at least one RBI. In 15 of those games (21.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 39.1% of his games this season (27 of 69), with two or more runs six times (8.7%).
Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|33
|.234
|AVG
|.298
|.293
|OBP
|.346
|.401
|SLG
|.597
|10
|XBH
|19
|6
|HR
|9
|22
|RBI
|25
|24/11
|K/BB
|16/8
|1
|SB
|2
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.18).
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up 91 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
- Lamet gets the start for the Rockies, his fourth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 10.80 ERA and 26 strikeouts through 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, when he went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 10.80, with 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .362 against him.
