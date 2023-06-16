The Atlanta Braves, including Michael Harris II (.385 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Dinelson Lamet and the Colorado Rockies at Truist Park, Friday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Dinelson Lamet

Dinelson Lamet TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Looking to place a prop bet on Michael Harris II? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Michael Harris II At The Plate

Harris II is hitting .222 with seven doubles, five home runs and 12 walks.

In 25 of 47 games this year (53.2%) Harris II has picked up a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (12.8%).

He has gone deep in 10.6% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

Harris II has picked up an RBI in nine games this year (19.1%), with more than one RBI in four of those games (8.5%).

He has scored in 13 games this season (27.7%), including multiple runs in five games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 26 .203 AVG .236 .273 OBP .299 .333 SLG .382 5 XBH 7 2 HR 3 7 RBI 9 19/4 K/BB 20/8 4 SB 3

Rockies Pitching Rankings