The Atlanta Braves, including Ozzie Albies and his .694 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at Truist Park, Thursday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Tigers.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

TV Channel: BSSE

Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

Albies is hitting .257 with 12 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 19 walks.

He ranks 80th in batting average, 116th in on base percentage, and 29th in slugging among the qualifying batters in MLB.

Albies has picked up a hit in 64.7% of his 68 games this year, with more than one hit in 23.5% of those games.

Looking at the 68 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 14 of them (20.6%), and in 5.3% of his trips to the dish.

Albies has had at least one RBI in 36.8% of his games this year (25 of 68), with two or more RBI 14 times (20.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 39.7% of his games this season (27 of 68), he has scored, and in six of those games (8.8%) he has scored more than once.

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 33 .218 AVG .298 .281 OBP .346 .383 SLG .597 9 XBH 19 6 HR 9 19 RBI 25 24/11 K/BB 16/8 1 SB 2

