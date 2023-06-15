Kevin Pillar Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Rockies - June 15
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Kevin Pillar (.235 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 54 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at Truist Park, Thursday at 7:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Tigers.
Kevin Pillar Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Discover More About This Game
Kevin Pillar At The Plate
- Pillar is batting .261 with five doubles, six home runs and four walks.
- Pillar has picked up a hit in 18 of 35 games this year, with multiple hits five times.
- He has hit a long ball in 17.1% of his games in 2023 (six of 35), and 6.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Pillar has driven in a run in 12 games this season (34.3%), including three games with more than one RBI (8.6%).
- He has scored in 13 of 35 games (37.1%), including multiple runs twice.
Kevin Pillar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|18
|.206
|AVG
|.293
|.270
|OBP
|.300
|.441
|SLG
|.552
|4
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|4
|6
|RBI
|9
|12/3
|K/BB
|11/1
|2
|SB
|1
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Rockies have a 5.13 team ERA that ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rockies rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (90 total, 1.3 per game).
- Freeland (4-7 with a 3.91 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rockies, his 15th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the lefty went five innings against the San Diego Padres, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks 36th in ERA (3.91), 43rd in WHIP (1.263), and 62nd in K/9 (5.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
