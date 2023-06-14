Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves (40-26) will face off against Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers (27-37) at Comerica Park on Wednesday, June 14. First pitch is set for 1:10 PM ET.

The Tigers are +190 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Braves (-250). The over/under for the contest is set at 8.5 runs.

Braves vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Spencer Strider - ATL (6-2, 3.91 ERA) vs Michael Lorenzen - DET (2-3, 3.75 ERA)

Braves vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Braves vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have won 34, or 60.7%, of the 56 games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter, the Braves have a 9-4 record (winning 69.2% of their games).

Atlanta has a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Braves played as the moneyline favorite for nine of their last 10 games, and they finished 6-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over five times.

The Tigers have come away with 21 wins in the 56 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Tigers have a mark of 4-6 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +190 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +450 1st 1st

