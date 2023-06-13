After hitting .351 with a double, a home run, three walks and six RBI in his past 10 games, Orlando Arcia and the Atlanta Braves take on the Detroit Tigers (who will hand the ball to Reese Olson) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Reese Olson

Reese Olson TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)



Orlando Arcia At The Plate

Arcia is hitting .323 with eight doubles, five home runs and 13 walks.

Arcia has gotten a hit in 31 of 45 games this year (68.9%), including 15 multi-hit games (33.3%).

In 11.1% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

Arcia has an RBI in 14 of 45 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them.

In 17 of 45 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 19 .344 AVG .294 .398 OBP .351 .456 SLG .485 6 XBH 7 2 HR 3 13 RBI 6 21/7 K/BB 12/6 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings