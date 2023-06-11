Matt Olson Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Nationals - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 2:29 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Matt Olson (.283 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 66 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at Truist Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Nationals.
Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +190)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -182)
Explore More About This Game
Matt Olson At The Plate
- Olson has 10 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 44 walks while batting .227.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 133rd, his on-base percentage ranks 46th, and he is 29th in the league in slugging.
- Olson has gotten a hit in 39 of 64 games this year (60.9%), with multiple hits on 13 occasions (20.3%).
- He has hit a home run in 23.4% of his games this season, and 5.9% of his chances at the plate.
- Olson has had at least one RBI in 40.6% of his games this season (26 of 64), with more than one RBI 11 times (17.2%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 53.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (17.2%).
Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|30
|.228
|AVG
|.226
|.353
|OBP
|.346
|.488
|SLG
|.487
|15
|XBH
|13
|9
|HR
|8
|21
|RBI
|22
|41/24
|K/BB
|45/20
|1
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks last in the league.
- The Nationals' 4.69 team ERA ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Nationals rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (85 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Nationals will send Williams (2-4) to make his 13th start of the season. He is 2-4 with a 4.15 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 4.15, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are batting .258 against him.
