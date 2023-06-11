Marcell Ozuna Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Nationals - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 2:34 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
After going 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in his last game, Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves take on the Washington Nationals (who will start Trevor Williams) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.
In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Nationals.
Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Discover More About This Game
Marcell Ozuna At The Plate
- Ozuna is hitting .236 with six doubles, 13 home runs and 20 walks.
- Ozuna will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .300 with two homers in his last outings.
- Ozuna has recorded a hit in 29 of 49 games this season (59.2%), including 10 multi-hit games (20.4%).
- Looking at the 49 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 12 of them (24.5%), and in 6.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Ozuna has had at least one RBI in 36.7% of his games this year (18 of 49), with two or more RBI seven times (14.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 40.8% of his games this year (20 of 49), he has scored, and in three of those games (6.1%) he has scored more than once.
Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|21
|.248
|AVG
|.219
|.309
|OBP
|.321
|.495
|SLG
|.493
|11
|XBH
|8
|7
|HR
|6
|17
|RBI
|12
|29/9
|K/BB
|16/11
|0
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.6 K/9, the worst in the league.
- The Nationals have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.69).
- Nationals pitchers combine to allow 85 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
- Williams makes the start for the Nationals, his 13th of the season. He is 2-4 with a 4.15 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the righty threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.15, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are batting .258 against him.
