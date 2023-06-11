Sunday's contest that pits the Atlanta Braves (40-24) versus the Washington Nationals (25-38) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 1:35 PM on June 11.

The probable starters are Bryce Elder (4-0) for the Braves and Trevor Williams (2-4) for the Nationals.

Braves vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

BSSE

Braves vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Braves 5, Nationals 3.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have won seven of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Atlanta and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Braves have a record of 1-3-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Braves have won 34, or 63%, of the 54 games they've played as favorites this season.

Atlanta has played as favorites of -275 or more twice this season and won both games.

The implied probability of a win from the Braves, based on the moneyline, is 73.3%.

Atlanta is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fourth with 332 total runs this season.

The Braves' 3.74 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Braves Schedule