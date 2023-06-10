Justin Rose is in 14th place, at -3, after the first round of the RBC Canadian Open at Oakdale Golf & Country Club.

Looking to place a bet on Justin Rose at the RBC Canadian Open this week? Read on for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Justin Rose Insights

Over his last 20 rounds, Rose has finished below par on nine occasions, while also shooting two bogey-free rounds and 15 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has registered a top-five score three times and a top-10 score four times in his last 20 rounds.

Over his last 20 rounds, Rose has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round six times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 12 occasions.

Rose has finished in the top 20 three times in his past five events, and as high as the top 10 in one.

Rose has finished with a score better than the tournament average in four of his past five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

Rose will try to make the cut for the seventh event in a row by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 23 -5 278 1 15 2 5 $4.2M

Sign up today for DraftKings and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with DraftKings Sportsbook.

RBC Canadian Open Insights and Stats

Rose finished fourth when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

Oakdale Golf & Country Club will play at 7,264 yards for this event. In the past year, the PGA Tour has played on courses with an average distance of 7,301.

Rose will take to the 7,264-yard course this week at Oakdale Golf & Country Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,262 yards in the past year.

Rose's Last Time Out

Rose finished in the 56th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Charles Schwab Challenge, with an average of 3.06 strokes.

He averaged 4.00 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 48) at the Charles Schwab Challenge, which was good enough to place him in the 74th percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.06).

On the eight par-5 holes at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Rose was better than 86% of the golfers (averaging 4.50 strokes).

Rose recorded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Charles Schwab Challenge, worse than the field average of 1.5.

On the 16 par-3s at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Rose recorded less bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (2.7).

Rose's seven birdies or better on par-4s at the Charles Schwab Challenge were more than the field average of 5.7.

In that last outing, Rose carded a bogey or worse on six of 48 par-4s (the field averaged 7.2).

Rose finished the Charles Schwab Challenge outperforming the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (1.9) with four on the eight par-5 holes.

The field at the Charles Schwab Challenge averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Rose finished without one.

RBC Canadian Open Time and Date Info

Date: June 8-11, 2023

June 8-11, 2023 Course: Oakdale Golf & Country Club

Oakdale Golf & Country Club Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Par: 72 / 7,264 yards

72 / 7,264 yards Rose Odds to Win: +1200 (Bet now with DraftKings!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Rose's performance prior to the 2023 RBC Canadian Open.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.