Sean Murphy -- 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Washington Nationals, with Josiah Gray on the mound, on June 9 at 7:20 PM ET.

Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park

Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray

TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Discover More About This Game

Sean Murphy At The Plate

Murphy is batting .287 with 12 doubles, 12 home runs and 23 walks.

Among qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 26th, his on-base percentage ranks 13th, and he is seventh in the league in slugging.

Murphy has gotten a hit in 31 of 51 games this season (60.8%), with at least two hits on 15 occasions (29.4%).

He has gone deep in 11 games this year (21.6%), leaving the park in 5.7% of his trips to the dish.

Murphy has had at least one RBI in 39.2% of his games this year (20 of 51), with more than one RBI 10 times (19.6%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 24 of 51 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 15 .279 AVG .300 .405 OBP .453 .557 SLG .680 9 XBH 9 4 HR 5 15 RBI 17 16/10 K/BB 13/11 0 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings