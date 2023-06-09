Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves (38-24) square off against Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals (25-36) in the series opener at Truist Park on Friday, June 9. The game will start at 7:20 PM ET.

The Nationals have been listed as +165 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Braves (-200). The over/under is 10.5 runs for this game (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds to go under).

Braves vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: AJ Smith-Shawver - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Josiah Gray - WSH (4-5, 3.09 ERA)

Braves vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Braves vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have won 32 out of the 52 games, or 61.5%, in which they've been favored.

The Braves have a 12-4 record (winning 75% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -200 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves were favored on the moneyline for nine of their last 10 games, and they went 6-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The Nationals have been victorious in 22, or 40%, of the 55 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Nationals have been victorious seven times in 16 chances when named as an underdog of at least +165 or longer on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 3-5 in those contests.

Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Braves vs. Nationals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Sean Murphy 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+130) Orlando Arcia 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+190) Eddie Rosario 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+130) Marcell Ozuna 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (+130) Ozzie Albies 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+170)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +500 1st 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.