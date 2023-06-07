After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Michael Harris II and the Atlanta Braves face the New York Mets (who will start Max Scherzer) at 7:20 PM ET on Wednesday.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Mets.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Discover More About This Game

Michael Harris II At The Plate

Harris II is hitting .163 with four doubles, two home runs and 11 walks.

Harris II has gotten a hit in 18 of 38 games this season (47.4%), with multiple hits twice.

In 38 games played this season, he has homered in only two of them.

In six games this year (15.8%), Harris II has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 10 games this season (26.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 11 .143 AVG .243 .294 OBP .317 .214 SLG .378 1 XBH 3 0 HR 1 1 RBI 3 3/2 K/BB 8/4 3 SB 1 Home Away 15 GP 23 5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (56.5%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (4.3%) 2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (34.8%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.3%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (13.0%)

