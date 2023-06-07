On Wednesday, Eddie Rosario (.730 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Atlanta Braves face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Max Scherzer. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Max Scherzer

Max Scherzer TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Eddie Rosario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

Rosario has 12 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and seven walks while batting .256.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 82nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 153rd and he is 46th in slugging.

Rosario is batting .400 with three homers during his last games and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.

In 33 of 52 games this season (63.5%) Rosario has picked up a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (23.1%).

He has gone deep in 13.5% of his games this season, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.

Rosario has driven home a run in 15 games this year (28.8%), including more than one RBI in 11.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored in 36.5% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 7.7%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 13 .288 AVG .209 .319 OBP .261 .500 SLG .302 7 XBH 4 3 HR 0 7 RBI 4 17/3 K/BB 12/3 0 SB 1 Home Away 30 GP 22 18 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (68.2%) 8 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (18.2%) 10 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (40.9%) 4 (13.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (13.6%) 9 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (27.3%)

Mets Pitching Rankings