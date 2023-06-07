When the Atlanta Braves (36-24) and New York Mets (30-31) face off at Truist Park on Wednesday, June 7, Charlie Morton will get the call for the Braves, while the Mets will send Max Scherzer to the mound. The game will start at 7:20 PM ET.

The Mets are +110 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Braves (-135). The matchup's over/under has been listed at 9.5 runs.

Braves vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSO

BSSO Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Morton - ATL (5-6, 3.62 ERA) vs Scherzer - NYM (5-2, 3.21 ERA)

Braves vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Braves vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 50 times this season and won 30, or 60%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Braves have gone 26-12 (68.4%).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Atlanta has a 57.4% chance to win.

The Braves played as the moneyline favorite for nine of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-5 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the run total two times.

The Mets have been underdogs in 16 games this season and have come away with the win six times (37.5%) in those contests.

The Mets have a win-loss record of 1-3 when favored by +110 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Mets have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Braves vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Sean Murphy 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+155) Ronald Acuña Jr. 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-125) 0.5 (+240) 0.5 (+120) Marcell Ozuna 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+140) Eddie Rosario 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+160) Ozzie Albies 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+195)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +500 1st 1st

