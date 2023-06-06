On Tuesday, Eddie Rosario (.694 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Atlanta Braves face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Carlos Carrasco. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last game, he collected four RBI (going 1-for-5 with a home run) against the Diamondbacks.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco

Carlos Carrasco TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Eddie Rosario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

Rosario has 11 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and seven walks while batting .256.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 83rd, his on-base percentage ranks 153rd, and he is 49th in the league in slugging.

Rosario will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .400 with three homers during his last outings.

Rosario has picked up a hit in 62.7% of his 51 games this season, with more than one hit in 23.5% of those games.

He has homered in 13.7% of his games in 2023, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.

Rosario has had at least one RBI in 29.4% of his games this season (15 of 51), with two or more RBI six times (11.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 18 games this year (35.3%), including four multi-run games (7.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 13 .288 AVG .209 .319 OBP .261 .500 SLG .302 7 XBH 4 3 HR 0 7 RBI 4 17/3 K/BB 12/3 0 SB 1 Home Away 29 GP 22 17 (58.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (68.2%) 8 (27.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (18.2%) 9 (31.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (40.9%) 4 (13.8%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (13.6%) 9 (31.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (27.3%)

Mets Pitching Rankings