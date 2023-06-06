Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves hit the field against Starling Marte and the New York Mets at Truist Park on Tuesday, at 7:20 PM ET.

The favored Braves have -165 moneyline odds against the underdog Mets, who are listed at +140. The over/under is 9.5 runs for this game (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under).

Braves vs. Mets Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -165 +140 9.5 -115 -105 - - -

Braves Recent Betting Performance

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Braves have a record of 3-5.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Braves and their opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

The Braves have a record of 3-5-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have won 59.2% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (29-20).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, Atlanta has a 14-7 record (winning 66.7% of its games).

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Braves a 62.3% chance to win.

Atlanta has played in 59 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 32 times (32-24-3).

The Braves have put together a 4-5-0 record ATS this season.

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 15-14 20-10 11-8 24-16 25-19 10-5

